Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort
Emergency teams were checking if any victims had fallen into a deep moat on one side of the towers.
Several people reportedly taking selfies near a historical fort in northern India were among nearly 80 killed by lightning strikes during the early stages of the annual monsoon season, officials said on Monday.
Of the 76 killed, at least 23 people died in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watch towers near the famous 12th-century Amer Fort late Sunday, a state disaster department official said.
India: 38 killed due to lightning as heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh
“It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified,” a senior Jaipur police officer, Saurabh Tiwari, added.
He said up to 30 people were on the towers when the lightning struck. Emergency teams were checking if any victims had fallen into a deep moat on one side of the towers. “Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out in panic and extreme pain,” he added.
