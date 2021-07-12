India: 38 killed due to lightning as heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh
CM Yogi expressed his grief and directed the district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the tragedy struck families.
At least 38 people were killed in eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning, thunder and rain.
According to reports, the deaths occurred on Sunday evening. Fourteen people died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and two each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them.
Taking cognizance of the incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed the district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the tragedy struck families.
According to the government spokesman, deaths were also reported from Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Varanasi and Rae Bareli.
In Kaushambhi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma,12, Moorat Dhwaj, 50, Ramchandra, 32, and Mayank Singh,15.
In Firozabad, Hemraj, 50, and Ram Sevak, 40, were standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning, killing them on the spot. Amar Singh, 60, of Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning,
Similar incidents have been reported from Ghazipur and Ballia.
Modi express grief as lightning kills 16 people in Rajasthan
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of at least 16 people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan.
"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state.
He has also ordered compensation for the injured.
The chief minister earlier expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts.
Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them.
"With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he added.
