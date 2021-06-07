Japan Olympic official dies after jumping in front of train

The police are investigating the details surrounding the death of the official.

A senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) jumped in front of an underground train in an apparent suicide on Monday morning, private broadcaster Nippon Television said, citing Tokyo metropolitan police sources.

The police are investigating the details surrounding the death of the official, Yasushi Moriya, 52, viewing it as apparent suicide, the television network said.