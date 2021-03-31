Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Indonesia: Gunfire heard at national police headquarters in Jakarta

AFP/Jakarta
Filed on March 31, 2021 | Last updated on March 31, 2021 at 02.33 pm
Reuters file photo

Police did not respond to calls for comment to verify the reports.

Gunfire was heard in the compound of Indonesia’s national police headquarters Wednesday, local media reported, with images from the scene showing what appeared to be a lone figure being shot.

Police did not respond to calls for comment to verify the reports.

Images from MetroTV and other major broadcasters showed what appeared to be a lone figure being shot before falling to the ground.

The body lay motionless afterward, with the reports calling it an “alleged terror attack”.

The exchange at the police headquarters in downtown Jakarta comes days after two suicide bombers attacked a cathedral in the city of Makssar on Sulawesi island, injuring about 20 others.

The newlywed couple who attacked the church belonged to pro-Daesh extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police have said, warning of more possible attacks.

Police outposts have been frequent targets of Indonesian extremists in the past.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210427&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429109&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 