India's first cryptogamic garden inaugurated in Dehradun
The garden is situated at an altitude of 9000 feet and is spread over an area of three acres.
India's first cryptogamic garden was inaugurated in Deoban area of the Dehradun district in Uttarakhand state on Sunday.
The garden is situated at an altitude of 9000 feet and is spread over an area of three acres, Asian News International (ANI) reported.
It has around 50 different species of cryptograms, the primitive plants which do not propagate through seeds and includes Algae, Mosses, Fern, Fungi and Lichens.
In an official statement, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research), said, "It is India's first cryptogamic garden, established in view of ecological importance of these species and to create awareness among public about these important group of plants."
Cryptograms are lower plants which exists on earth since Jurassic era. These species have tremendous economic value also as many of lichens are used as spices in famous culinary items like Hyderabadi Biryani and Galouti Kebab to add flavour.
Similarly, many algae species are a good source of various nutrients and also many of edible mushrooms.
Many species of moss have good anti-fungal properties, many lichen species are used as medicines by local people and many fern species are used to filter heavy metals, said the ANI report.
-
Rest of Asia
India's first cryptogamic garden inaugurated in...
The garden is situated at an altitude of 9000 feet and is spread over ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China says it 'drove away' US warship in South...
The USS Benfold reportedly entered the waters of the Paracels without ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive feeds...
The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims to provide food aid ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light