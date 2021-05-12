- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Indian court upholds UAE travel ban on NMC’s BR Shetty
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral agreement for debts and additional guarantees.
An Indian court on Wednesday refused to let BR Shetty, the founder of troubled hospital operator NMC Health, travel to the UAE, as it upheld a previous ruling.
Shetty's NMC, the UAE's biggest hospital group listed in London, went into administration in April 2020 after months of turmoil over its finances and its disclosure of $6.6 billion in debt, well above earlier estimates.
"The findings recorded... are based on sound appreciation of facts and law," the two-judge panel said in dismissing Shetty's challenge of immigration officials' decision to stop him from boarding a November 14 flight to UAE.
He was appealing against a February ruling by a single judge of the High Court in Karnataka.
"We are yet to examine the reasoned order in detail," Shetty's lawyer, Zulfiquar Memon, told Reuters.
"However, there is no doubt that we will challenge it in the Supreme Court."
Two sources directly aware of the matter have told Reuters that authorities acted against Shetty on the basis of a complaint by state-run Bank of Baroda. The lender did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral agreement for debts and additional guarantees. But Shetty has described the pact as a "fraudulent document" in a court document seen by Reuters.
In November, Shetty denied reports he had fled the UAE after the hospital group's implosion and said he planned to return.
-
Rest of Asia
Indian court upholds UAE travel ban on...
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid vaccine shortage: States float global ...
Local manufacturers unable to cater to soaring demands due to rising... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Odisha provides 25 fils meals for...
Aahar centres providing cooked meals as takeaways despite the... READ MORE
-
News
Indian rupee falls, trades at 20 versus UAE dirham
US dollar gains against most of the Asian currencies READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 Covid cases, 1,477 recoveries,...
More than 46 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian court upholds UAE travel ban on...
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How airlines are ensuring safe, smooth...
Introduction of vaccine passports and other such measures making it... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE
11 May 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast