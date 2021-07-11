Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Popular Telugu actor Kathi Mahesh dies

IANS/Amaravati/Chennai
Filed on July 11, 2021
Twitter

The actor was undergoing treatment in a hospital for injuries suffered in a car accident.


Popular Telugu actor, film critic, political analyst, satirist and Dalit intellectual Kathi Mahesh on Saturday died in a Chennai hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in an accident a fortnight ago in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news about the demise of Kathi Mahesh. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace! Om Shanti," said Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj.

Sudheer Babu, another young and upcoming hero in the Telugu movie industry said Mahesh's demise came as a shock.

On June 26, Mahesh, a native of Chittoor district met with an accident when his car hit a container truck at the rear.

Many believed the film critic would survive but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mahesh was a vociferous critic of actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan and was known for his comments and observations on various subjects.

The University of Hyderabad passout had acted in several movies and most recently campaigned for the ruling YSRCP in the Tirupati Parliamentary bypoll.

As an intellectual from the Dalit community, Mahesh would campaign and deliberate for their rights and protection regularly.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210710&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719994&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 