India: Popular Telugu actor Kathi Mahesh dies

The actor was undergoing treatment in a hospital for injuries suffered in a car accident.

Popular Telugu actor, film critic, political analyst, satirist and Dalit intellectual Kathi Mahesh on Saturday died in a Chennai hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in an accident a fortnight ago in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news about the demise of Kathi Mahesh. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace! Om Shanti," said Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj.

Sudheer Babu, another young and upcoming hero in the Telugu movie industry said Mahesh's demise came as a shock.

On June 26, Mahesh, a native of Chittoor district met with an accident when his car hit a container truck at the rear.

Many believed the film critic would survive but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mahesh was a vociferous critic of actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan and was known for his comments and observations on various subjects.

The University of Hyderabad passout had acted in several movies and most recently campaigned for the ruling YSRCP in the Tirupati Parliamentary bypoll.

As an intellectual from the Dalit community, Mahesh would campaign and deliberate for their rights and protection regularly.