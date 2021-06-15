India: IndiGo Plane suffers tyre burst while landing, all passengers safe
The aircraft underwent a detailed security check at the airport after landing.
An IndiGo flight from Kannur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Karnataka's Hubli Airport on Monday, the airline informed on Tuesday.
It further stated that all passengers and crew are safe.
The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks at Hubli, the airline said.
"IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubli reported tyre burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubli," said the airline in a press statement issued today.
-
Rest of Asia
Plane suffers tyre burst while landing, all...
The aircraft underwent a detailed security check at the airport after ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Groom fumbles with Urdu words, marriage called off
The couple had met on a social media platform. READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Video: Kirron Kher, fighting cancer, thanks fans...
Husband Anupam also wished Kirron on his Instagram page. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Exclusive: We cannot lower the guard and succumb...
'Robust, seamless and community-driven vaccination campaigns is the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Emirates airline reports Dh20.3 billion...
The Group’s revenue was Dh35.6 billion ($9.7 billion), a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Phone scam victim to get almost Dh100,000...
The men had claimed to be employees of a local bank who wanted to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated for jobs in ...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules