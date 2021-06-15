India: IndiGo Plane suffers tyre burst while landing, all passengers safe

The aircraft underwent a detailed security check at the airport after landing.

An IndiGo flight from Kannur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Karnataka's Hubli Airport on Monday, the airline informed on Tuesday.

It further stated that all passengers and crew are safe.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks at Hubli, the airline said.

"IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubli reported tyre burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubli," said the airline in a press statement issued today.