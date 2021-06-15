Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: IndiGo Plane suffers tyre burst while landing, all passengers safe

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on June 15, 2021
Photo used for representative purposes only

(File photo)

The aircraft underwent a detailed security check at the airport after landing.


An IndiGo flight from Kannur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Karnataka's Hubli Airport on Monday, the airline informed on Tuesday.

It further stated that all passengers and crew are safe.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks at Hubli, the airline said.

"IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubli reported tyre burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubli," said the airline in a press statement issued today.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210613&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619646&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 