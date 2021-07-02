India: Groom, 40, arrested for trying to marry 12-year-old girl
Ten members of the wedding party were also arrested.
A 40-year-old groom, Bhanu Shukla, and over ten members of his wedding party have landed in jail for trying to marry a 12-year-old girl in India.
The incident took place in the Ghat Bijri village in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
The police arrived at the wedding venue after some locals quietly informed the district probation officer Shakti Tripathi. The marriage rituals were stopped and the groom and the his party were taken to the police station.
Tripathi said that police are looking into the incident as a possible instance of human trafficking since the groom and his party were from the Sitapur district, which is close to the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border.
The girl belongs to a tribal community and her family was given 100,000 rupees (Dh5,000) for the wedding. The groom belongs to the Brahmin community and 'marrying' a tribal girl is unusual.
Tripathi said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and stern action would be taken against the offenders.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Groom, 40, arrested for trying to marry 12-...
Ten members of the wedding party were also arrested. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: J&J’s says its vaccine...
The Delta strain tore through in India in April and May and has since ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kerala government has nothing to hide on Covid...
A new transparent and decentralised online system reports Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by 853, toll...
New infections reported over the same period were 46,617. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia to halve arrivals from overseas,...
Australia to cut arrivals from overseas to 3,000 a week. READ MORE
-
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
WKND Exclusive: Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor’s World of Words is a weekly column in which the ... READ MORE
-
Americas
130 countries back global minimum corporate tax...
The new tax regime will add some $150 billion to government coffers... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
"I considered Dubai as my home and will always be my home." READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program