India elections: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wins from Nandigram
Assembly elections trends suggest victory for Trinamool Congress as party leads in 207 constituents.
Striving to prove that “Bangla nijer meyekei chaye” (Bengal wants its own daughter), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won from the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of 1,200 votes.
Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government’s land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Nandigram witnessed a high voltage “Khela” (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.
The constituency has seen a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.
It must be added here that Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.
Meanwhile, trends suggests the victory of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal assembly elections as the party is leading in 207 constituents. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 81 seats.
So, it will not be wrong to say that the soil of Nandigram is again leading the way for Mamata’s chief ministership in Bengal.
The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following Covid-19 protocols.
