India elections: Mamata Banerjee stops the Modi juggernaut

Filed on May 2, 2021 | Last updated on May 2, 2021 at 11.55 pm

Banerjee, however, lost her seat in Nandigram, to a former confidant who defected to Modi’s party.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a setback on Sunday when it lost a tightly contested and violence-hit state poll.

The most important election was in West Bengal, where Modi and his right-hand man, Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned heavily as they sought to end a decade of rule by firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee.

But Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the elections by winning 213 seats in the 292 house. In a victory speech later on Sunday, the 66-year-old Banerjee, a fierce critic of Modi, said: "This victory has saved the humanity, the people of India. It's the victory of India."

In Puducherry, the BJP was expected to come to power through an alliance amid efforts to increase its presence in the country's south, where it has been traditionally weak.

The BJP retained the northeastern state of Assam.

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin returned his DMK party to power after a decade by defeating an incumbent coalition that has the BJP as its national partner.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front retained power by winning 99 of the 140 seats. The BJP lost a lone seat it had in the previous house.