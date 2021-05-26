- EVENTS
India: Bengaluru cops feed needy, homeless people
Homeless people struggling due to the situation
The poor and the homeless in Bengaluru face another major crisis, besides the fear of getting infected with Covid. It is lack of food, as many of the places that used to provide it for free are now closed. Fortunately, for them some police officials have stepped in and are providing the basic necessities every day.
Sanjeev Patil, a deputy commissioner of police, west division, was out on his rounds recently when he noticed that beggars and the homeless were struggling as there was no food available for them.
“There are many homeless people who stay outside mosques and temples, depending on alms including food that they used to get,” said D.C. Manju, a police inspector.
But now there are not many visitors so these people stay hungry.”
Patil then urged his people to help them. “So we started making these meals,” Manju told a journalist.
“We pooled money and asked a caterer to prepare food. And often we had to prepare the food on our own as there were no caterers.” About 70 people in and around the police station get food in the afternoon.
There are now many police stations in Bengaluru where constables and other officials help the needy by either procuring food or preparing it and distributing them.
