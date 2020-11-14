Imran Khan sends Diwali greetings to Hindu citizens of Pakistan

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," Imran Khan tweeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished a happy Diwali to all Hindus living in the country.

Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the Hindu community in the country on the eve of Diwali – the festival of lights. The festival, which is celebrated over five days, is marked to celebrate victory of good over evil.

The Hindu community celebrated the festival by decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.