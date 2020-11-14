Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Imran Khan sends Diwali greetings to Hindu citizens of Pakistan

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 14, 2020

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," Imran Khan tweeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished a happy Diwali to all Hindus living in the country.

Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the Hindu community in the country on the eve of Diwali – the festival of lights. The festival, which is celebrated over five days, is marked to celebrate victory of good over evil.

“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” Khan said to his 12.8 million Twitter followers.

The Hindu community celebrated the festival by decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201209&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209048&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 