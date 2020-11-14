Imran Khan sends Diwali greetings to Hindu citizens of Pakistan
"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," Imran Khan tweeted.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished a happy Diwali to all Hindus living in the country.
Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the Hindu community in the country on the eve of Diwali – the festival of lights. The festival, which is celebrated over five days, is marked to celebrate victory of good over evil.
“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” Khan said to his 12.8 million Twitter followers.
Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020
The Hindu community celebrated the festival by decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.
