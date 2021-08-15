Former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali may head interim Afghan govt: Reports
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has urged government forces to maintain law and order in Kabul.
Ali Ahmad Jalali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the city.
Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.
It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given their final agreement to Jalali's appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said.
ALSO READ:
>> Taliban negotiators head to Afghan presidential palace
>> Taliban enter Kabul, say they don't plan to take it by force
Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged government forces Sunday to maintain security in Kabul, after the Taliban paused their sweeping advance on the outskirts of the capital, causing widespread panic.
“It is our responsibility and we will do it in the best possible manner. Anyone who thinks about chaos, plunder or looting will be tackled with force,” he said in a video released to media.
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban want peaceful transfer of power in 'next...
Negotiating team laid out the policies of the Taliban ahead of an... READ MORE
-
Africa
South Africa's Zuma undergoes surgery, to remain...
Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital for observation on August 6 for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Ali Ahmad Jalali may head interim Afghan govt:...
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has urged government forces to maintain ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
India will be largest participant at Expo 2020...
There would also be the participation of students in various cultural ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali may...
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has urged government forces to maintain ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Complete list of new Covid-19 rules
The new rules limit entry to public spaces to Covid-vaccinated people,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Lambda variant detected in Philippines
The variant was first identified in Peru in December. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian Embassy working to address...
Currently, Etihad Airways requires fully vaccinated residents to... READ MORE