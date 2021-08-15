Taliban negotiators head to Afghan presidential palace
The goal is to discuss a peaceful handing over of the government.
Taliban negotiators are heading to the presidential palace to prepare for a “transfer” of power, according to an Afghan official.
The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals, said Sunday that the goal was a peaceful handing over of the government to the Taliban.
The Taliban have said they don’t plan to take the capital by force.
