Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced six-day Eid Al Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 with an intention to reduce mobility amidst growing Covid-19 cases.

NCOC has also announced a set of comprehensive guidelines to encourage people to stay home during Eid.

NCOC announces 'Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy' for mobility control from 8-16th May 21 including Eid ul Fitr holidays — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 29, 2021

During Eid holidays, all markets, businesses and shops will remain closed except grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, vegetable and fruit markets, petrol pumps, food takeaways, utility services and media outlets.

The government has also placed a ban on chaand raat (the night Eid moon is sighted) bazars as well as tourist locations across the country. In addition, a ban has been imposed on inter-city public transport.

