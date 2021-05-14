- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr 2021: Indian PM Modi greets nation, says praying for everyone's good health
Amid the shadow of the second wave of the disease, Eid is being observed across the country.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Eid Al Fitr, and expressed the wish that the nation overcomes the Covid-19 pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare with collective efforts. Amid the shadow of the second wave of the disease, Eid is being observed across the country.
Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!”
Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021
Eid Mubarak!
-
Americas
Picasso painting sells for $103 million in New...
The sale confirms the vitality of the art market despite the Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India reports daily rise in coronavirus...
India has added nearly 1.4 million cases and over 16,000 deaths this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 deaths under-reported globally: Report
And among the worst-hit and with a high level of under-reporting are... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Considering live telecast of Supreme Court ...
The court decided to provide access to the proceedings to the media... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Critical patient with expired insurance...
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause. READ MORE
-
Features
WKND: Meet UAE's first crypto artist to sell her...
Are NFTs the big art revolution that digital creatives had been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delayed second Pfizer Covid shot produces more...
T cell responses higher with shorter gap, study finds READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers