Eid Al Adha: Pakistan repatriates 62 prisoners from Saudi Arabia on special flight

Govt committed to help, assist Pakistani prisoners held abroad: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government was committed to help Pakistani prisoners abroad and assist in their repatriation.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the prime minister said that upon his instructions, a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ahead of Eid Al Adha in Pakistan.

“On my instructions, funds were arranged and a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid. Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad and assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt’s commitment to our people,” the prime minister posted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at Islamabad’s airport along with senior officials and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

The arrival lobby of IIA echoed with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans by released prisoners, expressing their gratitude for PM Imran Khan and the Saudi government for their efforts to help them return back home.

On my instructions, funds were arranged & a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid. Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad & assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt's commitment to our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2021

According to the OPF spokesperson - the prison sentence of these prisoners, who were detained on minor drug-related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Several Pakistani prisoners released during PM's Saudi visit

The release was made possible due to persistent efforts of the Pakistan mission, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others, the statement added.

A big Eid for families of released prisoners from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that arrived to their loved ones today.#overseaspakistanisfoundation #OPF #Prisoners pic.twitter.com/7wiMDysB9T — Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (@opf_pk) July 20, 2021

Top priority was being accorded to overseas Pakistanis in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the OPF spokesperson said, adding that all possible efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents.

He termed Pakistani expatriates as 'roaming ambassadors' and an asset of the country.