- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Daesh claims responsibility for Friday mosque attack in Kabul
At least 12 people were killed in the explosion
Daesh claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.
At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Muslim festival of Eid Al Fitr, officials had said.
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh claims responsibility for Friday mosque...
At least 12 people were killed in the explosion READ MORE
-
News
Chinese leave their footprint on Red Planet
China is the second space-faring nation to land on Mars. READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: Saudi Arabia calls for ...
The foreign ministers of both countries call for end to fighting in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian business editor Sunil Jain succumbs to...
The managing editor of Financial Express passes away READ MORE
-
MENA
Biden makes first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid...
Biden conveyed 'US commitment to strengthening the US-Palestinian... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi proactive mass test campaign launched
Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home
At least 149 have been killed in Gaza since the violence began on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oxygen crisis continues at Goa Medical...
Cannot link Goa hospital deaths to O2 shortage: Official READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued