Daesh claims responsibility for Friday mosque attack in Kabul

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on May 16, 2021

(AFP)

At least 12 people were killed in the explosion


Daesh claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.

At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Muslim festival of Eid Al Fitr, officials had said.




