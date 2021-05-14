- EVENTS
Afghanistan: 12 killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers
The blast happened on the second day of the Eid ceasefire.
At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said.
Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosque’s Imam, had been killed, and 15 others wounded.
The blast happened inside the mosque when people had gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of Eid Al Fitr - which was supposed to be the second day of a ceasefire between Taleban insurgents and the Afghan government.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Kabul police say an investigation is underway.
