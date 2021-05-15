- EVENTS
Cyclone Tauktae in India: Flight operations hit as storm intensifies
Cyclone Tauktae was over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea on Saturday morning.
Cyclone Tauktae, which is developing over the Arabian Sea and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat, has also affected domestic flights.
Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till 17th May, 2021: Vistara— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
Vistara announced on Saturday that due to adverse weather conditions, flights to and from Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are likely to be impacted over the next two days. Indigo said flights to and from Kannur have been impacted.
PM Modi to hold review meeting on preparations against Cyclone Tauktae— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 15, 2021
Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/4mQvMD7kvq pic.twitter.com/XpuRYT8eJF
Cyclone Tauktae was over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea on Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department. “It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours,” warned the IMD. “It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya.”
#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram rescued distressed fishing boat Badhriya with 3 crew off Kannur, Kerala in a midnight operation yesterday. All crew safe onboard Vikram and being taken to Kochi for handing over: Indian Coast Guard— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
(Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/w3svcOE4CB
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 15, 2021
Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/Bm2LvgNiM5 pic.twitter.com/quLbodOXcd
Kerala: Heavy rain continues in several parts of the state, visuals from Malappuram district. Red Alert today in the district. pic.twitter.com/wPdEYL70ek— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
