Cyclone Tauktae in India: Flight operations hit as storm intensifies

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on May 15, 2021 | Last updated on May 15, 2021 at 11.06 am

Cyclone Tauktae was over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea on Saturday morning.


Cyclone Tauktae, which is developing over the Arabian Sea and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat, has also affected domestic flights.

Vistara announced on Saturday that due to adverse weather conditions, flights to and from Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are likely to be impacted over the next two days. Indigo said flights to and from Kannur have been impacted.

Cyclone Tauktae was over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea on Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department. “It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours,” warned the IMD. “It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya.”




