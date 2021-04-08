Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Indian PM Narendra Modi receives second jab

Web report/Delhi
Filed on April 8, 2021
Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Modi took his first dose of the vaccine on March 1.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

“Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today,” Modi said in a tweet.

"Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus," he added. "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."

The Prime Minister had taken his first dose of the vaccine on March 1.

The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

India reported 126,789 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 685 deaths in the latest record spike.




