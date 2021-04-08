- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine: Indian PM Narendra Modi receives second jab
Modi took his first dose of the vaccine on March 1.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.
ALSO READ:
Video: Pakistan PM gets Covid jab, urges citizens to follow safety rules
“Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today,” Modi said in a tweet.
"Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus," he added. "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."
Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021
Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.
If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan
The Prime Minister had taken his first dose of the vaccine on March 1.
The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.
India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.
PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16.
India reported 126,789 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 685 deaths in the latest record spike.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli