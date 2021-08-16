Covid: Overwhelmed Philippines hospitals hit by staff resignations
Hospitals fear the desertions have reached a critical point just as the Delta variant sends the number of Covid cases soaring
Exhausted by the Covid workload, Loui quit her job as an intensive care unit nurse at a private hospital in the Philippines earlier this year.
The 30-year-old, who declined to give her last name for fear of reprisals, is among thousands of medical workers who have resigned during the pandemic, complaining of low pay and poor working conditions. Others have sought better jobs abroad.
“We can’t even take a proper day off because we are often called back to cover for other staff who were in quarantine or resigned,” said Loui, who was earning 20,000 pesos ($394) a month, including overtime, before she quit in March.
Hospitals fear the desertions have reached a critical point just as the Delta variant sends the number of cases soaring, as it has done elsewhere in Southeast Asia and worldwide.
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) estimated that 40 per cent of private hospital nurses resigned last year, but more followed new waves of infections this year. Public hospitals are facing similar challenges.
“If we want to increase bed capacity, that is easy, but the problem is the nursing component,” PHAPi’s president, Jose Rene de Grano, told Reuters.
More than a year and a half into the pandemic, reported coronavirus infections in the Philippines have soared to more than 1.75 million, the second highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths exceed 30,000.
Philippine Nurses Association president Melbert Reyes said he feared that hospitals could see even more nurses quit if their demands for better benefits and conditions went unmet.
“A lot of our nurses are demoralised,” Reyes said.
Union leaders in several hospitals in virus hot spots last week threatened to strike, while a nursing group warned that dozens could resign over unpaid risk allowances of up to 5,000 pesos a month mandated by law.
The lure of better paying jobs abroad is also making it harder to fill nursing vacancies, said Donnel John Siason, president of the union at the University of Santo Tomas hospital.
This year nearly 7,000 nurses have moved abroad, including to the United States and Britain, joining hundreds of thousands of other Filipino nurses already working abroad.
Dave Santos, a 39-year-old nurse at the Quezon City General Hospital, said he hoped to leave the Philippines too.
“We are giving our best,” said Santos, a father of three. “But we are just people who get tired and we have needs.”
-
Rest of Asia
Covid: Overwhelmed Philippines hospitals hit by...
Hospitals fear the desertions have reached a critical point just as... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-India ties stronger than ever since Modi...
The two countries enjoy special relations, which have become stronger ... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives,...
Saudi foreign ministry says the Kingdom stands with the choices that... READ MORE
-
Europe
Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000...
Those needing evacuation include 2,500 Afghan support staff as well... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: UAE cops pull over traffic violators to...
The Abu Dhabi Police wanted to correct driving behaviours in a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Hotels hiring ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai...
Last week, authorities eased restrictions for some sectors amid a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station...
The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?