Bollywood: Speculations rife about likely Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding
The couple is thought to have tied the knot in December in Udaipur
While Katrina Kapoor is busy hopping around the globe and engaged in shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in nearly half a dozen countries, including Russia and Turkey, back in India, speculation is rife about her likely wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Udaipur in Rajasthan in December.
Though the two actors have not made any official announcements about their relationship, they have been seen together for more than a year now at many events. Harshvardhan, son of Anil Kapoor and Sonam’s brother, had revealed that Katrina and Vicky were in a relationship.
“Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true,” he said in a recent interview. “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”
The two have been spotted together in Mumbai since 2019. Vicky is also busy with his film shootings. However, he suffered a setback just recently after Aditya Dhar’s sci-fi, The Immortal Ashwathama, in which he had an action-packed role with Sara Ali Khan, was shelved because of an overshooting budget. One of Bollywood’s most sought-after actor is also shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, and Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on field marshal Sam Manekshaw called Sam Bahadur.
Vicky is busy these days in the gym, flexing his muscles, lifting weights and posting photographs on his Instagram page, as he has to appear fit for his role as the field marshal.
