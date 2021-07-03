Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar in ICU, but stable, says wife Saira Banu

The veteran actor had been hospitalised for the second time on Tuesday.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, is stable, his wife Saira Banu said on Saturday.

Speaking about the current health condition of the legendary star, Saira Banu told ANI that although his health is stable, he will not be discharged today.

"Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon," she told ANI.

Dilip Kumar was taken to the hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathing issues. This is his second visit to the medical establishment in the month of June.

Confirming the news to ANI on June 30, Dr Jaleel Parkar said that the 98-year-old star is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. He refused to give any more health updates about the actor, at that time.

Earlier, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint on June 6.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades.

He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.