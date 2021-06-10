Bollywood: Court dismisses petition to stop movies on Sushant Singh Rajput

The petition was submitted to the Delhi high court by the late actor’s father.

Indian courts have dismissed a petition that would prevent films being made about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to ANI, the petition, which was dismissed by the Delhi High Court, was initially filed by the late actor’s father against the proposed movies being made about his son’s life. The plea would restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.

Delhi High Court dismisses late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father's petition against the proposed movies being made about the actor's life. Sushant's father had filed the plea restraining anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies. pic.twitter.com/aB5WnJmIkz — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

India's Supreme Court had ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020, at age 34. The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with Sushant's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. The late actor's family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna.

The actor, known for films like Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and the TV series Pavitra Rishta, was 34 years old.

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant made a name for himself in television serials before moving on to Bollywood, making his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che (2013).