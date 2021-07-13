Filed on July 13, 2021 | Last updated on July 13, 2021 at 07.19 am

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in China

Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.