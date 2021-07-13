At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in China
Authorities say nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city.
Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.
Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.
