Anu Malik trends on Twitter after Israel wins gold at the Olympics
Netizens accused the composer of copying his song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from the country's national anthem.
Indian composer Anu Malik trended on Twitter after Israel won its first gold in artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The odd occurrence was prompted after several netizens noticed a striking resemblance between the Malik-composed song 'Mera Mulk Desh' from the 1996 film Diljale and Israel's national anthem Hatikvah.
#AnuMalik actually copied the Israeli National Anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh Song from #Diljale (1996) ??? pic.twitter.com/u3rGHlBNDF— maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 2, 2021
Several users trolled Malik for 'copying' Israel's national anthem after it was played when gymnast Artem Dolgopyat took to the top podium for the country's second-ever gold.
Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik pic.twitter.com/AA5Gzppqd1— Anushree Roy (@AnushreeRoy7) August 1, 2021
Indians to #AnuMalik after hearing #ISR national anthem pic.twitter.com/PmDHbZCE3M— Laluwitharana #Tokyo2020 (@laluwitharana) August 1, 2021
When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale Mera Mulk Mera Des Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel's National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne— Tadkamarkey 2.0 (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021
-
Rest of Asia
Anu Malik trends on Twitter after Israel wins...
Netizens accused the composer of copying his song 'Mera Mulk Mera... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 15 crew members rescued after ship sinks
Three more members have yet to be found. READ MORE
-
Business
Keppel to buy Singapore Press Holdings for $1.7...
The Singaporean conglomerate's deal excludes the newspaper... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Devotees throng Varanasi, flout Covid-19...
Crowds of worshippers took a dip in the Ganga river and offered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Sinopharm jab now available for 3 to 17 age...
The approval comes after extensive clinical trials and evaluations. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Demand for overseas quarantine surges
Armenia continues to remain the top third-country quarantine... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Woman to pay Dh45,000 to friend for pouring hot...
The victim suffered first- and second-degree burns to her face, hands ... READ MORE
-
Technology
No Google sign-in on these smartphones after Sept ...
Those who can't upgrade may still use the device's web browser to... READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors