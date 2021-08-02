Anu Malik trends on Twitter after Israel wins gold at the Olympics

Netizens accused the composer of copying his song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from the country's national anthem.

Indian composer Anu Malik trended on Twitter after Israel won its first gold in artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The odd occurrence was prompted after several netizens noticed a striking resemblance between the Malik-composed song 'Mera Mulk Desh' from the 1996 film Diljale and Israel's national anthem Hatikvah.

#AnuMalik actually copied the Israeli National Anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh Song from #Diljale (1996) ??? pic.twitter.com/u3rGHlBNDF — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 2, 2021

Several users trolled Malik for 'copying' Israel's national anthem after it was played when gymnast Artem Dolgopyat took to the top podium for the country's second-ever gold.

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik pic.twitter.com/AA5Gzppqd1 — Anushree Roy (@AnushreeRoy7) August 1, 2021