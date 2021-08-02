Rest of Asia
Anu Malik trends on Twitter after Israel wins gold at the Olympics

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 2, 2021
PTI

Netizens accused the composer of copying his song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from the country's national anthem.


Indian composer Anu Malik trended on Twitter after Israel won its first gold in artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The odd occurrence was prompted after several netizens noticed a striking resemblance between the Malik-composed song 'Mera Mulk Desh' from the 1996 film Diljale and Israel's national anthem Hatikvah.

Several users trolled Malik for 'copying' Israel's national anthem after it was played when gymnast Artem Dolgopyat took to the top podium for the country's second-ever gold.




