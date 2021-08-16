Air India expected to resume Kabul flight operations on Monday
It is a crucial service to evacuate Indians from the capital of war-torn Afghanistan.
Indian national carrier Air India is expected to operate Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight operations post-noon on Monday.
Accordingly, the service is being continued to keep the air link between India and Afghanistan open despite the deteriorating security situation in the latter country.
The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 8.30am, but the airline is expected to operate it at 12.30pm now.
It is a crucial service to evacuate Indians from the capital of war-torn Afghanistan which saw Taliban cease power over much of the country.
On Sunday evening, an Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul landed in Delhi.
The AI 244 had taken off at 6.06pm on Sunday from the Kabul airport, even as the Taliban reached the Afghan capital and were on the verge of taking power.
The situation in Afghanistan worsened further on Sunday, as Kabul was reportedly taken over by the Taliban. Further, President Ashraf Ghani along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli left Afghanistan for Tajikistan.
Some lawmakers have also fled to Islamabad, including Speaker of Afghan Parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Younus Qanuni, Muhammad Muhaqeq, Karim Khalili, Ahmad Wali Masoud, and Ahmad Zia Masoud, Afghan media reported.
-
Rest of Asia
Air India expected to resume Kabul flight...
It is a crucial service to evacuate Indians from the capital of war-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get...
Muhyiddin’s departure comes less than 18 months after taking... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan...
A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline's ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as...
Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban declare 'war is over' as president,...
Do not want to live in isolation and calling for peaceful... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as...
Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Emirates suspends Kabul flights until further...
Flydubai has also suspended flights to Kabul. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul: US to send 1,000 troops to evacuate...
The United States - over the next 48 hours - will expand security... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?