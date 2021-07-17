Afghanistan: Curfew imposed in Kandahar after deadly clashes

Restrictions on movement will be in place from 9 pm until 5 am

A curfew has been enforced in the Afghan city of Kandahar to curb the violence that has escalated due to clashes between the Afghan forces and Taleban fighters.

Restrictions on movement will be in place from 9 pm until 5 am, Sputnik reported.

The Kandahar military security council advised residents staying in other parts of Afghanistan should not return to the city until further notice.

The curfew came hours after Sediq Karzai, a Kandahar special forces commander, was killed in clashes with the Taleban over control of the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan.

Indian photo-journalist Danish Siddique was also killed during the violence,.

Kandahar in recent days witnessed a massive surge in violence after insurgents launched multiple attacks to get hold of the provinces of Kandahar.

Commandos from the Afghan army have been deployed to counter the Taleban resurgence in disturbing zones.

The violence surge comes amid the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan. As the Taleban continues to seize new territory, US officials have been engaged in talks with countries neighbouring Afghanistan to support the Afghan Defence Forces. Other south and central Asian countries are also engaged in talks to advance peace talks.