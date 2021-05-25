5 injured in Pakistan bomb attack

The injured people including an FC official were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Five people were injured after a bomb went off at a busy road in Pakistan's Quetta city, a Balochistan government official said.

The blast on Monday was caused following the detonation of an improvised explosive device, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

A vehicle of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) passing by the blast site might be the target of the explosion, Quetta police told local media.

The injured people including an FC official were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta and the condition of all of them is stable.