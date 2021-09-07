Unicef trying to reunite evacuated Afghan children with families
Hundreds of children were separated in the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.
Unicef is trying to reunite hundreds of Afghan children who were separated from their families and evacuated to various countries during the hurried US withdrawal from the country, the UN agency said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of children were separated in the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport and Unicef is trying to get them back together with their families, spokesperson James Elder told a UN briefing in Geneva.
"They have gone to a range of countries and we are working with those governments where children have arrived without family support," he said, adding that more than 100 of the children are back with family members.
These children in Herat are some of the 300,000 who've fled their homes due to conflict in Afghanistan.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 6, 2021
UNICEF and partners continue to provide safe places for boys and girls to play, learn and receive mental health support across the country. pic.twitter.com/6tGHOn6SCx
Dramatic footage last month showed a small girl lifted up over the high perimeter wall of the airport and passed into the hands of an American soldier. It was not clear whether the girl was reunited with her family within the airport.
