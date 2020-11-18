11 killed, 17 injured as trucks collide on a highway in India
The victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat when the accident took place.
As many as 11 people died while 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.
Death toll rises to 11 in the incident in Vadodara: Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, SSG Hospital, Vadodara— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
Two trucks collided with each other at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara earlier this morning. https://t.co/DfjccVSVmN
The injured have been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara where they are undergoing treatment.
Narendra Modi reacts
Praying for the injured, PM Narendra Modi said, "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident."
Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020
'Instructed officials to do needful'
Reacting to the deadly accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."
Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls.— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 18, 2020
Om Shanti...
-
