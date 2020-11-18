11 killed, 17 injured as trucks collide on a highway in India

The victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat when the accident took place.

As many as 11 people died while 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

Death toll rises to 11 in the incident in Vadodara: Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, SSG Hospital, Vadodara



The injured have been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara where they are undergoing treatment.

Narendra Modi reacts

Praying for the injured, PM Narendra Modi said, "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident."

'Instructed officials to do needful'

Reacting to the deadly accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."