Queen Elizabeth’s royal duties rolled back due to health concerns

About 50,000 residents have been told to either evacuate immediately or in the near future
World1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth’s work duties have been reduced amid concerns for her health.
The monarchy’s annual report, which was released last week, revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s role as head of state has been tweaked from 13 bulleted points to a less specific description, according to ANI. The duties the 96-year-old “must fulfil” have also been reduced.
It has been reported that this is the first time Queen Elizabeth’s role has been formally rewritten in a decade.
She previously experienced several health issues including testing positive for Covid -19 in February.
Last month, the Queen skipped the first day of Royal Ascot due to mobility issues, and during her Platinum Jubilee celebration she was absent from a church service due to “discomfort.” She then appeared in the closing parade via hologram. She also used a cane for an official portrait during the Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in June.
Age-related ailments also caused her to miss a Thanksgiving service event at St Paul’s Cathedral.
“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” the Queen said.
ALSO READ:
About 50,000 residents have been told to either evacuate immediately or in the near future
World1 day ago
The Belarus sanction package will include import and export bans on goods worth around $73 million
World1 day ago
236 refugees, mostly women and children, are among thousands of Ukrainians provided with humanitarian visas
World1 day ago
The plan aims to leverage outside expertise, government funds and work of Ukrainians to rebuild country's infrastructure
World1 day ago
He is on track to visit Canada this month
World1 day ago
Passengers should be prepared for long delays, lines and missing baggages
World1 day ago
One million vaccinated Muslims from around the world are allowed to take part this year
World1 day ago
70 Russian diplomatic staff, families declared 'persona non grata' last week
World2 days ago