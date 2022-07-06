Queen Elizabeth’s royal duties rolled back due to health concerns

This is the first time her role has been formally rewritten in a decade

Queen Elizabeth’s work duties have been reduced amid concerns for her health.

The monarchy’s annual report, which was released last week, revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s role as head of state has been tweaked from 13 bulleted points to a less specific description, according to ANI. The duties the 96-year-old “must fulfil” have also been reduced.

It has been reported that this is the first time Queen Elizabeth’s role has been formally rewritten in a decade.

She previously experienced several health issues including testing positive for Covid -19 in February.

Last month, the Queen skipped the first day of Royal Ascot due to mobility issues, and during her Platinum Jubilee celebration she was absent from a church service due to “discomfort.” She then appeared in the closing parade via hologram. She also used a cane for an official portrait during the Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in June.

Age-related ailments also caused her to miss a Thanksgiving service event at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” the Queen said.

