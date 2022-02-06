Queen Elizabeth II says Camilla should become Queen Consort

In a message to the nation, 95-year-old Queen says she wishes that when Charles becomes king, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla. — AP file

By AFP Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 2:55 AM

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday in a message to the nation said she wanted Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old monarch said it was her “sincere wish” that when Charles becomes king, “Camilla will be known as Queen Consort,” in a major statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. It had been expected that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort.

Addressing the nation in a written statement signed Elizabeth R, she added that when Charles becomes monarch, she knew the British people would give him and Camilla “the same support that you have given me”.

ALSO READ:

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she said.

It had been expected that Camilla, 74, would be known as Princess Consort when Charles, 73, accedes to the throne.

The statement shows that the Queen is planning for the future after her death and holds Camilla, who married Charles in a civil ceremony in 2005, in high esteem.

The couple had a highly publicised adulterous relationship during their previous marriages, but Camilla has become a hard-working member of the royal family and has seen her public approval rating grow.

In December, the Queen appointed Camilla, a member of the ancient Order of the Garter, the only spouse of her children to be granted this honour.