Qatar lifts ban on frozen seafood from India

New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
Qatar has lifted its temporary ban on the import of frozen seafood from India, a move which would help increase exports of the product, India's commerce ministry said on Friday.
The ban was imposed in November last year, just ahead of the Fifa World Cup following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India.
The Qatari authorities had informed India that the ban was temporary and owing to lack of sufficient testing laboratories in their country in the run-up to the football event, it said.
The Department of Commerce along with the Embassy of India in Qatar had since been making constant efforts to resolve the issue, it said.
A rally of discussions with Qatar's Ministry of Public Health had been taken, leading to the February 16 notification lifting the ban on frozen seafood. However, restrictions continue on the export of chilled seafood, it added.
"This week is proving to be very good for the seafood exporters in India, considering a similar lift in the suspension by China. We hope that the restrictions by Qatar on the chilled seafood will also be cleared soon after a reassessment of the situation," Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman D V Swami said.
On February 14, Beijing had lifted suspension of 99 Indian seafood-processing exporters after acknowledging India's assurance over source control.
The MPEDA along with other agencies had played a crucial role in withdrawing of Beijing's suspension of a total of 110 exporting units since December 2020.
New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
How to show a heart — the universal symbol of love — has shifted on the internet over the years, driven by new technology
A report in a local newspaper said more than a thousand people turned up to pay tribute to Arne Espeel on Monday evening
As stories of remarkable rescues emerge from the wake of the disaster, here are more times when survivors overcame almost impossible circumstances and lived to tell the tale
The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a video of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal
Weather warnings remain in place for much of the east coast of the North Island and upper South Island
"Beyonce had her 39th birthday party here", representative says
First ‘high-value detainee’ to be freed finds a home and can pray in private