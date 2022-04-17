Pope calls for free access to Jerusalem holy sites

The shooting is the latest in a rash of shootings at or near malls across the US
World10 hours ago
Pope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in Jerusalem as he delivered his annual Easter address amid simmering violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy City.
“May there be peace for the Middle East, racked by years of conflict and division. On this glorious day, let us ask for peace upon Jerusalem and peace upon all those who love her, Christians, Jews and Muslims alike. May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each,” he said.
Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded 10 protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier, police said.
The latest tensions in Jerusalem come as all three Abrahamic faiths mark major festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
ALSO READ:
Weeks of mounting tensions saw two deadly attacks by Palestinians in or near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv in late March and early April, alongside mass arrests by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
The shooting is the latest in a rash of shootings at or near malls across the US
World10 hours ago
'All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared'
World10 hours ago
Johnson will use the two-day visit to drive progress in the FTA negotiations launched earlier this year
World15 hours ago
Former PM reiterates he is not anti-US or anti-India; urges supporters to demand fresh elections
World16 hours ago
Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic
World16 hours ago
Ukrainian president says the world should prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia
World17 hours ago
The summit, originally scheduled for March, will now take place on May 12 and 13
World21 hours ago
Pakistan denies Taliban's allegation that it carried out air strikes in Khost and Kunar provinces, killing 36 people
World21 hours ago