UAE condemns Israeli forces storming Al Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians' right to practise their religious rites must be respected, says ministry

The UAE strongly condemned today Israeli forces' storming of Al Aqsa Mosque, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) underscored the need for self-restraint and protection for worshippers.

Moreover, it stressed the UAE's position that the Israeli authorities should respect the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque.

The UAE also underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in accordance with international law and the historical context at hand and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem endowment that manages the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.

The UAE stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East. It further underlined the need to end illegal Israeli practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.