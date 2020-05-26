Airbus team reaches Karachi to investigate PIA plane crash
An 11-member Airbus team reached Karachi on Tuesday to investigate the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash on May 22 at a residential area in the port city that killed 97 people.
The specialists from France will visit the plane crash site area in the densely populated Model Colony and also provide technical assistance to their Pakistani counterparts to probe the reasons for the crash, reports The Express Tribune.
The Airbus experts were expected to take the aircraft's black box recorder which contains the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder and any other evidence that would help with the investigation.
The team will fly back to France on Tuesday night after 16-hours of investigation.
PIA's Airbus A320 crashed in the residential area near the Karachi airport just minutes before landing.
The plane flying from Lahore to Karachi had 99 persons on board including passengers and crew.
Only two persons survived the deadly crash.
Earlier on Tuesday, other victims of the crash were laid to rest in Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.
The bodies of the deceased were being identified via DNA testing and the process will continue in the coming days, according to authorities.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash occurred due to technical faults, however, further investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, the injured from among the site of the crash in Model Colony were under treatment at different hospitals in Karachi.
