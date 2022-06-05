Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

According to Algeria media, the two victims were Algerians seeking to reach Europe clandestinely
World1 day ago
Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said.
Legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday. Among the dead were many children, he said. Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber, said the presiding priest was abducted as well.
“Our hearts are heavy,” Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted Sunday. “Our peace and tranquillity have been attacked by the enemies of the people.”
ALSO READ:
Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. Timileyin said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher. Videos appearing to be from the scene of the attack showed church worshippers lying in pools of blood while people around them wailed.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack at the church. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states. The state, though, has been caught up in a rising violent conflict between farmers and herders.
Nigeria’s security forces did not immediately respond to enquiries as to how the attack occurred or if there are any leads about suspects. Owo is about 345 kilometres east of Lagos.
“In the history of Owo, we have never experienced such an ugly incident,” said lawmaker Oluwole. “This is too much.”
According to Algeria media, the two victims were Algerians seeking to reach Europe clandestinely
World1 day ago
Maximum temperature was expected to rise by two degrees Celsius over most parts of the country
World1 day ago
The couple were married for over 10 years and have two children
World1 day ago
Yadav maintains he reached the summit but that the expedition leader doctored his photos
World1 day ago
This comes after Sri Lankan authorities detained one of the airline's A330 jets
World1 day ago
Diplomatic efforts came before a group of senior officials is set to discuss Turkish opposition to the move
World1 day ago
All patients are in recovery or have recovered, and no cases have been fatal
World1 day ago
The area has seen lower-than-expected amounts of rain since 2015
World1 day ago