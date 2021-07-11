Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

Discussions during the two-day visit to focus on Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation

Oman’s Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus on the Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation as Muscat looks to shore up its finances.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, whose country has joined United Nations-led efforts to secure a peace agreement in Yemen, arrived in the city of NEOM for a two-day visit.

He was greeted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, which was the 85-year-old King’s first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the visit, Saudi Arabia and Oman signed a document to establish a joint coordination council to oversee several agreements.

Oman’s foreign minister Badr Al Busaidi had told the Saudi-owned Asharq Alawsat newspaper on Saturday that the opening of a delayed new road linking the two Gulf states would facilitate logistics and other infrastructure projects.

The Sultanate, which shares borders with Yemen, has intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militias and the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the group for more than six years.