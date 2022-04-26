North Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal

There has been a surge in cross-border attacks in recent weeks with a number of Pakistani soldiers getting killed
World19 hours ago
North Korea will speed up development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said at a military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), state media reported on Tuesday.
The parade occurred on Monday during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state news agency KCNA said. It comes as Pyongyang has stepped up weapons tests and displays of military power amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States and an incoming conservative administration in South Korea.
"The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its responsible mission and unique deterrence anytime," Kim told the gathering, according to KCNA.
The fundamental mission of the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but that may not be the only use if other countries impose undesired circumstances, he added.
The parade featured North Korea's largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, KCNA reported. The massive missile was test fired for the first time last month, but officials in South Korea believe efforts to conduct a full test ended in an explosion over Pyongyang.
ALSO READ:
The processions often display previously unseen weapons, and usually include rows of conventional weapons such as artillery and tanks, plus tens of thousands of goose-stepping troops shouting "long life" to Kim Jong Un.
There has been a surge in cross-border attacks in recent weeks with a number of Pakistani soldiers getting killed
World19 hours ago
Police said the victims and the suspect all knew one another
World20 hours ago
The country has 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women
World20 hours ago
State Department declines to discuss in detail their travel or security arrangements
World1 day ago
President Zelensky met US officials on Sunday as Mariupol’s defences were 'already on the brink of collapse'
World1 day ago
'I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people'
World1 day ago
Bryansk is located about 380km southwest of Moscow
World1 day ago
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob's comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that killed dozens
World1 day ago