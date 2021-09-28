No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at UN
Afghan's ambassador to UN Ghulam Isaczai was ousted by the Taliban
No representative from Afghanistan will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly in New York after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban — who was due to speak on Monday — withdrew his name.
The move comes as the ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, and the Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan last month, have made competing claims for the country’s UN seat in New York.
UN accreditation issues are dealt with by a nine-member committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia. The committee is not due to meet until October or November and until it makes a decision, Isaczai remains in the seat.
Isaczai had been scheduled to address the final day of the high-level UN gathering, but withdrew late on Sunday, diplomats said.
Afghanistan’s UN mission in New York posted on Twitter on Monday that Isaczai decided not to speak “to preserve the national interests, preserve the seat of Afghanistan in the United Nations and to continue long-term cooperation with United Nations and Security Council on main issues”.
It added that Isaczai would continue “activities as usual” at the world body.
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi last week asked to address the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations and nominated the group’s Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador.
But Muttaqi will not be able to address the high-level meeting because the credentials committee has not yet met to consider who should sit in the Afghanistan UN seat.
When the Taliban last ruled between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.
Eventual UN acceptance of the ambassador of the Taliban would be an important step in the group’s bid for international recognition, which could help unlock badly needed funds for the cash-strapped Afghan economy.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the Taliban’s desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration.
Rival claims have also been made for Myanmar’s UN seat after a military coup in February ousted the elected government. No representative from Myanmar will address the high-level General Assembly meeting.
Diplomats said China, Russia and the United States had reached an understanding, where Moscow and Beijing would not object to Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun — representing the ousted government — remaining in Myanmar’s UN seat for the moment as long as he does not speak during high-level week.
-
World
Germany in political limbo after Social...
Parties scramble for coalition partners even as SPD leader Olaf... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: US hospitals fear staffing shortages as...
In many US states, deadlines are close for healthcare workers to get... READ MORE
-
World
Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan ...
The order in Helmand province was issued by the provincial Taliban... READ MORE
-
Americas
Singer R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking...
Prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom READ MORE
-
Americas
US President Joe Biden takes Covid booster shot
Significant chunk of Americans continue to refuse to take even one... READ MORE
-
World
Global Citizen Live generates $1.1 billion to...
Global Citizen also secured pledges from France for 60 million Covid-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is part of the Belt and Road... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan add Expo 2020 logo to...
The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Europe
One dead, 9 injured in strong earthquake on Greek island of Crete