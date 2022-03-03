No doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found: Russian FM

'Russia’s dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect'

AFP file

By Reuters Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 1:48 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 2:16 PM

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia’s dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect.

Lavrov reiterated that Moscow could not tolerate military threat from Ukraine which he said was taking orders from Washington.

The Russian military operation against Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at ensuring that Kyiv does not join Nato, Lavrov told Russian state television.

ALSO READ: