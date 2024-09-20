Israel air strike hits Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold, Lebanon security official says

Influential Teamsters union says it won't endorse a presidential candidate in 2024
A Lebanese security source told AFP an Israeli air strike hit the Iran-backed Hezbollah group's south Beirut stronghold on Friday, while the Israeli military said it conducted a "a targeted strike".
"Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque," the security official told AFP requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The Israeli military said it carried out a "targeted strike" in Beirut but the Lebanese official said it was unclear what the target was.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The IDF (Israeli military) conducted a targeted strike in Beirut," it said in a statement.
A thick cloud of smoke could be seen rising over Beirut, according to a Reuters live feed, after residents in the southern suburbs of the city said they heard a loud blast.
ALSO READ:
Influential Teamsters union says it won't endorse a presidential candidate in 2024
Across the world's largest cities, WRI estimates the longest heatwave each year could last 16.3 days on average under a 1.5°C scenario, but 24.5 days at 3°C
The move aims at taming record immigration levels that pushed country's population past 41 million earlier this year
Wickremesinghe, Premadasa, and Dissanayake are the main contenders for the post
His visit to Cairo aimed to salvage stalled negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to end the conflict
Hundreds of pagers belonging to the armed group exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday, killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others
Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi
Government faces challenge of accelerating IMF reforms