Israel air strike hits Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold, Lebanon security official says

Smoke rises from Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 5:23 PM

A Lebanese security source told AFP an Israeli air strike hit the Iran-backed Hezbollah group's south Beirut stronghold on Friday, while the Israeli military said it conducted a "a targeted strike".

"Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque," the security official told AFP requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a "targeted strike" in Beirut but the Lebanese official said it was unclear what the target was.

"The IDF (Israeli military) conducted a targeted strike in Beirut," it said in a statement.