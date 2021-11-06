Mukesh Ambani, family have no plan to relocate to London after buying 300-acre property

RIL group company acquired Stoke Park heritage property recently

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 3:43 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 3:54 PM

After several reports claimed Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family are likely to move to London, following their acquisition of Stoke Park estate there, the Reliance group issued a statement rejecting the "baseless" reports.

ANI reported that the Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, lives with his family in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Recent reports had said that the Ambani family is expected to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, their primary residence.

In an official statement issued by RIL on Friday, the company stated that a recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

RIL’s statement read, “The Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.”

ALSO READ:

It further stated, “Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.”

“This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally,” it added.