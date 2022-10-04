Modi tells Zelensky that there can be 'no military solution' to Ukraine crisis

The man "was fatally shot by a group of ruthless criminals", the South African National Police Services (SAPS) wrote in a statement late on Monday
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday and asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.
During their telephonic conversation, Modi and Zelensky discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Indian prime minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.
Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, the statement said.
He also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.
During his conversation with the Ukrainian president, Modi emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.
The prime minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, the statement said.
The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021, it said.
Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest atomic power complex.
Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed treaties to absorb the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, including the area around the nuclear plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency had said on Saturday that Russia told it that the "director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily detained to answer questions".
The conversation between Modi and Zelensky comes a couple of weeks after the former had pressed Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying "today's era is not of war". Modi had also called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis.
In a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samakand last month, Modi had underlined the importance of "democracy, dialogue and diplomacy" while calling for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
