Miss Universe 2023 is Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday at the 72nd edition of the pageant, held this year in El Salvador. Palacios, 23, received the crown and sash from her predecessor, R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States.
This is the first time a contestant from Nicaragua has won the contest, with Thailand's Anntonia Porsild and Australia's Moraya Wilson rounding out the top three.
Palacios, who said she considers humility and gratitude for little things as her main qualities, won among 84 contestants who participated during a week of competitions that included posing in swimsuits, evening gowns and traditional dresses.
In her final answer to the jury, Palacios emphasised the importance of equal pay regardless of gender so that women can "work in any area."
"There is no limit for women," she said.
Each participant paraded on a stage set up in the newly renovated Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in the capital San Salvador.
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity. Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe.
The organisers of the gala, which was attended by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, also announced that the next edition will be held in Mexico.
