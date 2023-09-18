Pakistan get its first-ever Miss Universe; minister says no one selected to represent country

The model competed against five other contestants to bag the title on September 1, organised in Maldives

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 8:55 PM

Erica Robin from Karachi was crowned the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan in a ceremony held in Maldives. As per media reports, Robin will now represent her country at the 72nd Global Miss Universe Pageant in November in El Salvador.

The 24-year-old model competed against five other contestants — Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19), and Sabrina Wasim (26) — to bag the ‘Miss Universe Pakistan’ title on September 14. These five finalists were chosen from 200 applicants, reported by a local media outlet.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan, and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan. We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about; Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable,” Robin said after winning the crown.

“On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes,” she added.

The Miss Universe Pakistan contest was organised by Dubai-based company Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt, the Geo News reported.

“For the first time in the history of the biggest competition of its kind, one empowering woman will carry the name of Pakistan across her heart,” said Yugen Group founder Josh Yugen, according to Daily Pakistan.

“But moreover, she is carrying the riveting stories of more than 210 million Pakistanis from all over the world,” he added.

While Robin prepares for the upcoming Global Miss Universe contest, Pakistan’s Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said, that the government had not selected anyone to be sent for the beauty pageant. This was before Robin was selected.

“The government and the state of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institutions. Our government has not designated any non-state and non-governmental person or institution for any such activity and no such person/institution can represent the state/government,” said Solangi.

His statement came in response to a question by a journalist. "Who allowed five Pakistani girls to represent Pakistan in the Miss Universe beauty pageant? Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq, is this a cabinet's decision or a ministerial advisor? Can anyone represent Pakistan without the permission of the Government of Pakistan?" the journalist asked.

Photo: Erica Robin/Instagram

Meanwhile, Robin, in an interview with Voice of America, said that she has a great responsibility to represent Pakistan on the global stage and wouldn’t do anything that harms the country's reputation.

“For the first time ever, Pakistan will have a participant in the Miss Universe contest. I'm under a lot of pressure and have a lot of responsibility. However, I won't do anything that would harm the reputation of the country,” Robin said.

ALSO READ: