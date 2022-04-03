Mexico: At least 3 dead in shooting on beach in Acapulco

The investigations began when officers seized nearly 35 kilos of cannabis from a car in October 2018
At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.
The prosecutor’s office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant.
Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs.
Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.
In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat.
On Mexico’s Caribbean coast, there was a November 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead.
That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.
